Disney+ Fans Are Furious Home Alone 1 and 2 Have Been Removed

Many fans were curious about Disney+ and how they’d deal with their content library, especially with the infamous practice of “vaulting” their animated classics for home video release. Well it turns out those fears were well placed as a few fan-favorite films have been removed from the streaming service, including Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As to be expected, fans are not happy about this film’s removal and are noticing other missing movies, including the fourth film in another popular series Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as well as the popular family movie The Sandlot.

People are lashing out against Disney+ on social media in the wake of this discovery, with many questioning if vaulting will become a regular process for the streaming service as its library of content grows.

It remains to be seen what effect if any this will have on the subscriber numbers, but it goes without saying that people aren’t thrilled about the prospect of more films being removed without any announcements about whether or not they will be made available in the future. It should also be noted that Home Alone 3 is still available on Disney+.

Read on to see how people on Twitter are reacting to the news that films as popular as Home Alone and Pirates of the Caribbean are being removed from the Disney+ streaming service.

