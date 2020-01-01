Disney+ Fans Are Furious Home Alone 1 and 2 Have Been Removed

Many fans were curious about Disney+ and how they’d deal with their content library, especially with the infamous practice of “vaulting” their animated classics for home video release. Well it turns out those fears were well placed as a few fan-favorite films have been removed from the streaming service, including Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As to be expected, fans are not happy about this film’s removal and are noticing other missing movies, including the fourth film in another popular series Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as well as the popular family movie The Sandlot.

People are lashing out against Disney+ on social media in the wake of this discovery, with many questioning if vaulting will become a regular process for the streaming service as its library of content grows.

It remains to be seen what effect if any this will have on the subscriber numbers, but it goes without saying that people aren’t thrilled about the prospect of more films being removed without any announcements about whether or not they will be made available in the future. It should also be noted that Home Alone 3 is still available on Disney+.

Read on to see how people on Twitter are reacting to the news that films as popular as Home Alone and Pirates of the Caribbean are being removed from the Disney+ streaming service.

Our greatest fear, realized…

I just checked and confirmed that Disney+ removed Home Alone 1 and 2 and other content as well… what’s the point!? https://t.co/qjW0NFk2EC — Tahj (@DrLove307) January 1, 2020

What’s the deal?

@disneyplus what happened to Home Alone and Home Alone 2? We watched them for the last 2 weeks and now they’re gone. Do you guys remove things at different times? I thought it was unlimited streaming of all things Disney all the time. — Brett Lubins (@BrettLubins) January 1, 2020

It was just here!

@disneyplus so Disney Plus is loosing content already?!? My kids wanted to watch Home Alone, like they did yesterday, and now it is gone — Tom (@Geeky_Tom) January 1, 2020

Fair question

Why has Home Alone 1 & 2 been removed from Disney+? Mickey Mouse 3 musketeers has also been removed due to a content complaint. What’s the point of subscribing if soon all your content will be gone? — vtijerina (@iamvtijerina) January 1, 2020

Is it cruel to just leave Home Alone 3 on the site?

How is Disney plus going to take Home Alone 1&2 off their own site?! There’s no rights to expire, it’s not like Netflix, they own the fucking movie. And they kept home alone 3 on there just to be outright shitbags — Justin🦈Boldaji بلداجي (@justinboldaji) January 1, 2020

Licensing agreements?!

Disney owns home alone puts them up for like a month or less now home alone 1 and 2 are gone …. there should be no more licensing agreements with any platform so I’m not sure why they have disappeared they should be on Disney plus permanently?!?!? #DisneyPlus — rickybuckets (@rickybuckets2) January 1, 2020

Netflix is doing just fine…

Disney said it wouldnt be rotating content. Home alone 1 and 2 have been removed. Remember when people said disney was going to put Netflix out of business? Not when you remove things you own — Sal (@CoachBombay3) January 1, 2020

All of this for the Fantastic Four

#disneyplus surprise release: fantastic 4: rise of the silver surfer



REMOVED: Home Alone 1 & 2, Flicka, POTC: On Stranger Tides, The Sandlot, Strange Magic, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration pic.twitter.com/1K9HZ9sxEN — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year, I guess

Talk about buyers remorse re: #DisneyPlus. They’ve already taken Home Alone 1 & 2 off the service within 12 hours of signing up & a bunch of the flicks that I want to see aren’t available until either later this yr or 2021! Ugh, @Disney — Michael Ivey (@michaelcivey) January 1, 2020

Watch out, Canada!