This Disney Hocus Pocus Dress and Spellbook Clutch Are Perfect for Halloween

Halloween is going to be here before you know it, and fans of Disney‘s cult classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus have an opportunity to get their outfit/costume sorted out early. One option would be to go full-on with a Sanderson Sisters costume, but we are absolutely loving this new Disney Parks Hocus Pocus halter top dress and Loungefly Spellbook clutch combo.

You can order the dress right here for $128 in sizes XS to Plus 3X. Features include Sanderson Sisters screen art with an allover pattern, “Tonight we fly” embroidery on the back, and side seam pockets (a similar Disney Villains dress is also available). The Spellbook clutch is available here for $65 and features a removable strap, six card slots, and enough space for the basics. Again, both of these items were created for Disney Parks, so this is an opportunity to grab them without booking a flight and buying a ticket. Odds are they won’t last long. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

On a related note, Funko recently launched this outstanding Spirit Halloween exclusive Movie Moment Pop featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th. The standard Pop figures sold like crazy, and this might be even more popular, so reserve one while you can. It’s safe to say that it is an absolute must-have.

Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous Pop figures and the rest of Spirit Halloween’s Hocus Pocus lineup, which includes toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more.

If you are unfamiliar with this cult classic for some strange reason, the synopsis for Hocus Pocus is available below.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

