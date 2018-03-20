Disney’s Live Action ‘Lady in the Tramp’ Lands ‘LEGO Ninjago’ Director

Disney has officially found a director to helm it’s live-action/CG adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

On Monday, Deadline revealed that Charlie Bean, who directed The LEGO Ninjago Movie, has been tapped to helm the adaptation of Disney’s 1955 classic animation. The movie is apparently at the top of Disney’s list of projects created for the upcoming streaming service. The service, which still doesn’t have an official title or release date, is set to launch sometime in fall 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Lady and the Tramp follows a fancy American cocker spaniel named Lady, who meants a streetwise, stray dog names Tramp. Over the course of their adventures around the city, the two dogs find love in one another.

Lady and the Tramp may not have seemed like the most popular candidate for a live action adaptation, given that the main characters are talking animals, but think back to the success found by Jon Favreau’s Jungle Book just a couple of years ago.

Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for the new film and Brigham Taylor is set to produce for Disney.

In addition to Lady and the Tramp, Disney reportedly has several other plans for films and TV series that will launch along with the streaming service. These include films like Don Quixote, Stargirl, Sword and the Stone, and Timmy Failure. Disney is also eyeing an animated Monsters Inc. series, along with shows based on Marvel, Star Wars, and High School Musical.

Before directing The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Charlie bean helmed episodes of TRON: Uprising and Robotboy.