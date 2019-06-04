Movies

The Lion King Character Posters Draw Criticism Online

Late last week, Walt Disney Studios revealed a series of character posters from the upcoming […]

By

Late last week, Walt Disney Studios revealed a series of character posters from the upcoming reimagining of The Lion King, from director Jon Favreau. While the film isn’t at all “live-action,” as it was made entirely on with computers, the goal has always been to make the characters look and feel as realistic as possible. As the posters and trailers prove, that goal was definitely achieved. The animals from the iconic animated film look like absolute copies of their real-life counterparts in the new film, and it’s actually starting to bug a bunch of fans.

The posters simply showed off the photo-realistic animals, along with the name of the actor voicing them in the new movie. That’s all. They essentially look like photos of animals in the wild, which is likely what the film is going for. However, people don’t seem to be into it, as the whole concept is coming across as though it’s not very creative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the posters were released, fans took to Twitter to share aim all kinds of jokes at The Lion King, including some Photoshopped versions of the posters. From adding other Disney animal characters to the mix, to making “posters” out of stock lion images, Twitter had quite a lot of fun with this one.

Take a look at some of the best Lion King poster takes below!

Horror Movie Pumbaa

Just…Animals

Other Disney Posters

Zoobooks Covers

Pictures of Lions

Doesn’t Feel Like a Story

So Dumb

Why So Serious?

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts