The Lion King Character Posters Draw Criticism Online

Late last week, Walt Disney Studios revealed a series of character posters from the upcoming reimagining of The Lion King, from director Jon Favreau. While the film isn’t at all “live-action,” as it was made entirely on with computers, the goal has always been to make the characters look and feel as realistic as possible. As the posters and trailers prove, that goal was definitely achieved. The animals from the iconic animated film look like absolute copies of their real-life counterparts in the new film, and it’s actually starting to bug a bunch of fans.

The posters simply showed off the photo-realistic animals, along with the name of the actor voicing them in the new movie. That’s all. They essentially look like photos of animals in the wild, which is likely what the film is going for. However, people don’t seem to be into it, as the whole concept is coming across as though it’s not very creative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the posters were released, fans took to Twitter to share aim all kinds of jokes at The Lion King, including some Photoshopped versions of the posters. From adding other Disney animal characters to the mix, to making “posters” out of stock lion images, Twitter had quite a lot of fun with this one.

Take a look at some of the best Lion King poster takes below!

Horror Movie Pumbaa

we were talking about how scary pumbaa looks in the new lion king so i uh. turned his poster into a horror movie poster pic.twitter.com/fLnDzcJKr5 — Sof 🏹 is a panromantic lesbian (@LobsterScoundrl) May 30, 2019

Just…Animals

I’m all here for this Lion King reboot…but…these posters are….just…pictures of animals… pic.twitter.com/fY1Nzc2B1O — Evan Ayres (@nobodycAYRES) May 30, 2019

Other Disney Posters

Inspired by the new Lion King posters to do some other disney characters lmk what you think. pic.twitter.com/1xeKGd7tTV — Joseph Gribbin (@JoeGribbs) May 31, 2019

Zoobooks Covers

Those new Lion King posters look like Zoobooks covers pic.twitter.com/EvDMMSZPUN — LifelineTheHedgehog (@HedgieLifeline) May 31, 2019

Pictures of Lions

love this new poster for The Lion King pic.twitter.com/pDw091hEw1 — Spooky Magdalen (@shagdalen) May 30, 2019

Doesn’t Feel Like a Story

I DONT wanna be negative on main but… Lion King posters make the movie feel like it’s not a story… but a documentary. Realistic animation can 100% pass as a story-telling medium. Unlike Ga’hoole there is nothing there to set it apart from real life. It feels photographed. pic.twitter.com/8MwdjbckFA — pip vibes (@mement0grave) May 31, 2019

So Dumb

Those Lion King character posters are so dumb

They’re just Zoo Books covers — Joe Starr (@joestarr187) May 30, 2019

Why So Serious?