Disney’s Live-Action Mulan Facing Boycott Over Star’s Hong Kong Comments

Mulan is another in a long line of animated Disney classics being remade as live-action, and fans have been eager for the upcoming film ever since the first trailer dropped. However, the film’s star, Liu Yifei, is currently under fire for a political post, which is causing people to tweet #BoycottMulan. The actor showed support for the Hong Kong police on the microblogging site Weibo. According to Twitter, “Hong Kong has seen consecutive protests over the government’s proposed extradition bill.”

Yahoo Entertainment explains the bill as follows: “For the past two months, protests have stormed Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would send alleged criminals to China to stand trial. Since 1997, Hong Kong and China have co-existed as ‘one country, two systems,’ and will remain so until 2047, per the colonial British deal. If the bill passes, contextualizes the Guardian, there is potential for Chinese courts to rule with bias.”

Many people have taken to Twitter to accuse Yifei of supporting police brutality.

As for Disney, this will be another in a long line of live-action adaptations. While some haven’t been as profitable as expected, including films like Pete’s Dragon, Alice Through The Looking Glass, and Dumbo, most of them have earned huge numbers at the box office. That includes Cinderella ($543 million), Maleficent ($758 million), The Jungle Book ($966 million), Alice in Wonderland ($1,025 billion), and Beauty and the Beast ($1,263 billion).

Disney’s newest live-action adaptations, Aladdin and The Lion King, are the latest successes for the studio. Both films have crossed the $1 billion mark this year, and The Lion King‘s numbers are still growing. Following Mulan will be The Little Mermaid, which recently cast its Ariel.

Mulan is currently set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.