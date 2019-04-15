Disney’s “Live-Action” ‘The Lion King’ Gets Its First Funko Pops

Disney’s new adaptation of The Lion King is slated to hit theaters on July 19th, and it is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Based on the footage that we’ve seen in trailers, it seems as though director Jon Favreau will stick close to the original animated classic, albeit with a virtual twist that will give it the feel of live-action. The same can be said for Funko‘s new Pop figures. They’re slightly more realistic takes on The Lion King Pop figures that they released in the past.

The collection includes Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, and Rafiki, and you can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for May. Inside that link you’ll also find the Funko Pop figures from the animated version for comparison. Outside of the standard figures, look for an exclusive flocked Simba at BoxLunch, flocked Rafiki at the Funko Shop, flocked Scar at FYE, and flocked Timon at Barnes & Noble in the coming months.

Just like in Jungle Book, Favreau has surrounded himself with an all-star voice cast for The Lion King. Donald Glover will voice lead character Simba, with music icon Beyonce Knowles starring opposite him as Nala. Seth Rogen also joins the cast portraying Pumbaa, along with Billy Eichner as Timon, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and John Kani as Rafiki. James Earl Jones will once again voice Mufasa, reprising his role from the original 1994 film.

The official synopsis for The Lion King reads:

“Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

