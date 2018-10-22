Lucasfilm Had ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Cut Kylo Ren Joke

The animated Ralph Breaks the Internet excised a gag about Star Wars villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) because Disney-owned Lucasfilm didn’t want the character depicted as a “spoiled child.”

“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” director Rich Moore told IGN.

“We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

Protocol droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) appears in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel as the butler to the famed cache of Disney Princesses, a joke in keeping with the filmmakers’ aims to “honor who these characters are” and take “playful jabs.”

C-3PO acting as a butler “felt like that’s of his character,” added director Phil Johnston. “It’s really loving satire that we’re doing.” Added Moore, “Mostly at our own expense, with our jobs!”

The trailers feature a diverse amount of Easter eggs across the spectrum of Disney-owned properties, including a flyby performed by Iron Man of the Avengers, and cameo appearances from the lovably dour Eeyore of Winnie the Pooh fame, Buzz Lightyear of Toy Story, and Big Hero 6 fan-favorite Baymax.

Ralph Breaks the Internet sees the eponymous video game baddie (John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) make their first-ever trip inside the Internet, where they collide with such Disney heavyweight brands as Marvel, The Muppets, Pixar Animation Studios, and producers Walt Disney Animation Studios.

It’s there R2-D2 can be seen mulling about the Star Wars portal as the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star float overhead, just as an X-Wing and a TIE fighter do battle in the skies. Also spotted in the trailer is Darth Vader, who can be seen when Vanellope is pursued by First Order Stormtroopers.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making website “Buzztube.”

Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Gal Gadot, Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21.