3 Day Disney Weekends Now Airing on Freeform
Freeform transforms into the Happiest Network on Earth with 3 Day Disney Weekends, a month-long event of movie marathons featuring animated and live-action Disney favorites. From now through September 28, Freeform will air selections from across the Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar Animation Studios libraries, including The Princess Diaries and the animated Hercules, as well as recent favorites like Moana and Finding Dory.
Starting today, September 7, Freeform is holding an Instagram sweepstakes offering Disney lovers the chance to win a caricature of themselves and a pair of Disney Parks Minnie or Mickey Mouse ears. That contest will remain open through Friday, September 11.
We know you’ve always wanted to see yourself in animated form. We’re celebrating Freeform’s 3 Day Disney Weekends with this magical sweeps. Enter for a chance to win a Disney Caricature of yourself and Mickey/Minnie ears, available at Disney Parks and shopDisney.com. Sponsored by Freeform. To enter: follow us @Freeform, comment below with #FreeformDisneySweepsEntry, and tag a friend. ____ Turn on that TV and watch Freeform’s 3 Day Disney Weekends all September long with us.
The complete schedule is found below:
Monday, Sept. 7
11:30a/10:30c – Disney's Meet the Robinsons
1:30p/12:30c – Disney's Lilo & Stitch
3:30p/2:30c – The Parent Trap (1998)
6:30p/5:30c – Disney's Zootopia
9p/8c – Disney's Wreck-It Ralph
Saturday, Sept. 12
8:30a/730c – Freaky Friday (2003)
10:30a/9:30c – 101 Dalmatians (1996)
12:35p/11:35c – Disney's Hercules
2:40p/1:40c – Disney and Pixar's WALL-E
4:50p/3:50c – Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo
7:20p/6:20c – Disney and Pixar's Finding Dory
9:25p/8:25c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
11:55p/10:55c – Disney and Pixar's Bolt
Sunday, Sept. 13
8:30a/7:30c – Disney's Chicken Little
10:30a/9:30c – Disney's Hercules
12:35p/11:35c – Disney and Pixar's WALL-E
2:45p/1:45c – Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo
5:15p/4:15c – Disney and Pixar's Finding Dory
7:20p/6:20c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:50p/8:50c – Disney and Pixar's Bolt
12a/11c – Disney's Chicken Little
Friday, Sept. 18
4:30p/3:30c – Holes
7p/6c – Disney's Big Hero 6
9p/8c – Disney's Wreck-It Ralph
12a/11c – The Shaggy Dog (2006)
Saturday, Sept. 19
7a/6c – Holes
9:35a/8:35c – Disney and Pixar's Cars
12:15p/11:15c– Disney and Pixar's Cars 2
2:50p/1:50c – Disney's Big Hero 6
5:05p/4:05c – Disney's Wreck-It Ralph
7:10p/6:10c – Disney and Pixar's Up
9:15p/8:15c – Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille
11:55p/10:55c – Disney's Tarzan
Sunday, Sept. 20
8a/7c – Disney and Pixar's Cars
10:35a9:35c – Disney and Pixar's Cars 2
1:05p/12:05c – Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
3p/2c – Disney's Tarzan
5:05p/4:05c – Disney and Pixar's Up
7:10p6:10c – Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille
9:50p/8:50c – Disney and Pixar's Inside Out
11:55p/10:55c – Disney's Meet the Robinsons
Monday, Sept. 21
11a/10c– Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
7p/6c – Disney's Meet the Robinsons
9p/8c – Disney and Pixar's Inside Out
Friday, Sept. 25
11a/10c – The Game Plan
4:30p/3:30c – Alice Through the Looking Glass
7p/6c– Disney and Pixar's Brave
9p/8c – Disney's Tangled
Saturday, Sept. 26
7a/6c – Alice Through the Looking Glass
9:30a/8:30c – The Princess Diaries
12:05p/11:05c – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement
2:45p/1:45c – Disney and Pixar's Brave
4:50p3:50c – Disney's Tangled
7p/6c – Disney's Moana
9:30p/8:30c – Disney's Frozen
12a/11c – Disney's Pocahontas
Sunday, Sept. 27
7:30a/6:30c – The Princess Diaries
10:12a/9:12c – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement
2:53p/1:53c – Disney's Pocahontas
4:53p/3:53c – Disney's Moana
7:25p/6:25c – Disney's Frozen
9:55p/8:55c – Disney's The Princess and the Frog