3 Day Disney Weekends Now Airing on Freeform

Freeform transforms into the Happiest Network on Earth with 3 Day Disney Weekends, a month-long event of movie marathons featuring animated and live-action Disney favorites. From now through September 28, Freeform will air selections from across the Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar Animation Studios libraries, including The Princess Diaries and the animated Hercules, as well as recent favorites like Moana and Finding Dory.

Starting today, September 7, Freeform is holding an Instagram sweepstakes offering Disney lovers the chance to win a caricature of themselves and a pair of Disney Parks Minnie or Mickey Mouse ears. That contest will remain open through Friday, September 11.



The complete schedule is found below: