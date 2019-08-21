Some Great Disney Movies Are Leaving Netflix in September

As most folks already know, Disney’s relationship with Netflix is all-but over, with the House of Mouse launching its exclusive streaming service later this year. Netflix was previously the streaming home for all new Disney movies, but that ended at the start of 2019 when the deal expired, meaning that none of the company’s films after Mary Poppins Returns would arrive on Netflix. A couple of Disney movies have already left the streaming service, but September will bring the first major exodus ahead of the launch Disney+ one month later.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the list of every movie and TV show leaving the service in September, which included a couple of the most popular Disney animated titles that are currently available. Hercules and Mulan are going to be removed from Netflix on September 1st while Pocahontas will leave on September 14th. Those three titles make up the majority of the “classic” Disney animated lineup on Netflix. Tarzan will be the only pre-2000 Disney movie left on September 15th. Lilo & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch are also leaving

There will still be a few Disney films on Netflix for the time being. Tarzan, Lilo & Stitch, The Princess and the Frog, The Emperor’s New Groove, Meet the Robinsons, Bolt, and Ralph Breaks the Internet are all still streaming, at least through September. At some point in the near future, all of the Disney titles will leave Netflix and move exclusively to Disney+.

This of course includes the Marvel Studios, Star Wars, and Pixar movies that are currently available. Titles like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Coco, and Incredibles 2 will all be on their way out the door, sooner rather than later.

With Disney+ officially launching on November 12th, it wouldn’t be surprising to see quite a few of these titles leaving Netflix when the November list is released. Some of the movies released in 2018 will likely have to stick around a little bit longer in order to fulfill the previous agreement.

If you want to keep streaming Disney movies, you’ll need to sign up for Disney+ as soon as it’s available.