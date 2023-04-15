Marvel Studios has been releasing project after project for the past two years, starting with Black Widow and ending with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Leap. Their next big film is getting ready to release next month, and they have several other projects being released this year, including Secret Invasion and possibly Loki Season 2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be streaming on VOD and Disney+ soon, but there is another Ant-Man film that's being updated on the streaming service. Disney+ has officially revealed that the first Ant-Man will be released on the streaming platform in American Sign Language, which will make it the latest thing released from Marvel in the same way.

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

What is Director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

What do you think about the news? Will you be watching the new version of the first Ant-Man on Disney+?