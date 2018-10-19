‘Incredibles 2’ Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Frozone’s Wife

A newly released deleted scene from Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 reveals Honey (Kimberley Adair Clark), the heard-but-never-seen wife of ice-slinging superhero Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson).

Honey, whose off-screen voice was first heard in 2004’s The Incredibles in an iconic scene that sees Frozone calling out for his super suit, would have appeared in the earliest moments of the sequel as the super-powered Parr family teamed to halt the destructive machinations of supervillain the Underminer (John Ratzenberger).

“We thought that it might be fun if we introduced a person that you learn, over the course of the scene, is Honey,” writer-director Brad Bird says.

“You see someone reacting to something outside, and the first thing that she does, is she presses a remote and the wall turns around, and everyone will go, ‘Oh! This is Frozone’s apartment, that must be Honey!’”

“But we felt that we, A, stayed away from the big action scene too long, and that we were killing the momentum that we were gaining by having the big action scene,” Bird says. “And B, we also ultimately decided the off-camera-ness of it is part of the joke. And then Honey can be, kind of, anyone you imagine her to be.”

Other special features include the all-new Auntie Edna mini-movie, which finds fashion designer Edna Mode (voice of Bird) acting as babysitter to super-powered baby Jack-Jack Parr, who must then contend with the baby’s unruly and seemingly limitless superpowers, as well as nine other deleted scenes with introductions. Also included on the disc are multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes and mini documentaries exploring the making of The Incredibles‘ 14-years-later sequel.

Incredibles 2 grossed over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, marking the fourth-highest global box office performer of the year after Disney’s own Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04b) and Black Panther ($1.34b), and Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.30b). It’s the second highest-grossing animated film of all time, behind only Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen ($1.29 billion).

The storyboarded sequence starring Honey and Frozone is included on the Incredibles 2 home release, which is available on Digital HD October 23 ahead of its 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release November 6.