You Can Now Fly to Infinity And Beyond in a ‘Toy Story’-Themed Plane

This is flying with style: Disney launched a Toy Story Land-themed airplane in Shanghai as part of a joined venture between China Eastern Airlines and the Shanghai Disney Resort (via Disney Parks).

The plane, the first of its kind, took flight over the weekend to celebrate the opening of the new Toy Story-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Buzz Lightyear adorns the side of the colorful plane in a pose depicting the Space Ranger soaring to infinity and beyond, its tail end featuring rootin’ tootin’ best friend Woody.

Inside, in-flight entertainment and colorful decor features your favorite living toys: each seat features Mr. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, Jessie, Lotso, Rex, Woody, Buzz, or Trixie.

Look above and the cabin features the soft blue wallpaper with white clouds best remembered from Andy’s bedroom.

Travelers at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport can keep an eye out for Toy Story characters in the departure terminal before take-off and receive a commemorative boarding pass as part of the special flight experience.

The plane made its maiden voyage to Beijing and will fly between the China capital and Shanghai. Disney will add service to and from other Chinese cities in the near future.

Shanghai Disney Resort’s shiny new immersive land, opened just days ago, transports guests into the world of the multi-billion dollar Disney-Pixar franchise, giving visitors the feeling they’ve been shrunk down to the size of their favorite playthings.

The colorful themed land boasts three all-new attractions — Woody’s Roundup, Slinky Dog Spin, and Rex’s Racer – which join the resort’s Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue, which features the most advanced targeting system of all of Disney’s Buzz Lightyear rides worldwide.

Guests can meet and interact with their favorite characters at Meeting Post, including Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and Lotso, and shop at Al’s Toy Barn, and end their day at the world’s only Toy Story Hotel.

Series stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will once again lend their voices to Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 4, a love story centered around the sheriff cowboy doll and the porcelain Bo Peep (Annie Potts). The film also features the voice talents of Joan Cusack, Kristen Schaal, Jeff Garlin, Bonnie Hunt, Jodi Benson, Blake Clark, and Patricia Arquette.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21, 2019.