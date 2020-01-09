Live-Action Aladdin Is Now Available on Disney+

The roster of movies on Disney+ has been steadily growing since the service first launched back in November, giving fans even more Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney Animation adventures to enjoy. At launch, the lineup included newer Disney films like Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, and even more recent hits have joined the lineup since. Thor: Ragnarok, Coco, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have all made their way to Disney+ over the last couple of months, and now they’re joined by one of 2019’s biggest box office hits, Aladdin.

Disney’s live-action take on Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith, was released in theaters in May 2019, about a month after Avengers: Endgame made its debut. Aladdin quickly surpassed all expectations and soared past the $1 billion mark worldwide, gaining a major audience in the process and earning itself a sequel.

It’s safe to say that fans have been excited to watch Aladdin again, and Disney+ finally gives the chance to everyone who didn’t go out and buy the Blu-ray. As of now, you can watch the full movie, as well as the special features, on Disney’s streaming service.

Given the massive success of Aladdin, it should come as no surprise that the folks at Disney have already had discussions about producing a sequel. Producer Dan Lin spoke with ComicBook.com over the summer about the prospect of another Aladdin in the future, and he confirmed that the box office success has translated into conversations regarding a follow-up.

“We have now,” says Lin. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

