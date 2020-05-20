Disney+ Has Multiple Big Announcements on the Way for National Streaming Day

✖

In case you haven't heard, May 20th is National Streaming Day, which gives all of us just another excuse to sit around and binge our favorite TV shows all day and night. Additionally, it offers the world's biggest streaming services an opportunity to release trailers, share first looks, and reveal big announcements for what's to come in the future. All of the streaming services over at Disney are taking the opportunity to do just that, with several big reveals planned throughout the day.

The Disney streaming bundle consists of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, allowing you to subscribe to all three for a discount. To keep promoting that bundle, the services are sharing a Streaming Day news schedule. Each of the three services is set to make some important announcements throughout the day on Wednesday, beginning with Disney+.

We’ve got your #StreamingDay plans covered. Get ready for a day of announcements, trailers, watch parties, and more with our friends at @DisneyPlus and @ESPN+. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/gfKiV7JZDY — Hulu (@hulu) May 20, 2020

The three accounts took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a schedule of the Streaming Day events that will take place at various times during the day. The first real bit of news is going to come from Disney+, with an announcement set for 7 am PT. Two hours later, at 9 am PT, Disney+ will be releasing some sort of sneak peek, followed by another announcement at 9:30 am PT and a first look at 10:30 am PT.

Hulu also has some announcements and reveals on the way. The streamer will be releasing a two trailers over the course of the morning. one at 7:30 am PT and one at 8:30 am PT. There will also be a Q&A for new series The Great at noon.

In addition to these news reveals, and announcement from ESPN+ at 8 am PT, the Disney streamers are hosting a couple of watch parties in the afternoon. Following Peyton's Places on ESPN+, Disney+ will host a Cheaper By the Dozen watch party at 3 pm PT, followed by a Scandal watch party on Hulu at 6 pm PT.

Are you looking forward to celebrating Streaming Day? Let us know in the comments!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.