Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in April 2024

April may still be a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is preparing for the month ahead by announcing the complete lineup of movies and shows set to debut on the service. Throughout April, there are quite a lot of new titles to get excited about. The month gets started with the streaming debut of the latest feature film from Disney Animation Studios. Wish, which hit theaters back in November, will finally make its way to Disney+ on April 3rd. The biggest addition to Disney+ in April has to come in the form of Bluey, the Australian kids series that has grown to become one of the most popular shows on the entire planet. On April 7th, a new episode of Bluey will be added to Disney+, followed by the premiere of the show's first half-hour TV special one week later. You can check out the full list of Disney+ April additions below!

April 1st Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

April 3rd Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes) Wish

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force-a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis", Episode 311 "Point of No Return"

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

April 7th Bluey (Season 3) – "Ghostbasket"

April 7th Bluey (Season 3) – "Ghostbasket"

A brand new Bluey episode! Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

April 10th Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)

Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 "Juggernaut"

April 14th Bluey (Season 3) – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)

April 14th Bluey (Season 3) – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)

A brand new Bluey episode, "The Sign" marks Bluey's longest ever episode.

April 17th Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)

Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 "Into the Breach"

April 22nd Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes) Tiger – Premiere

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disneynature's Tiger lifts the veil on our planet's most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers. Tiger on the Rise – Premiere

Narrated by Blair Underwood, Disneynature's Tigers on the Rise celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world's most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India's forest reserves into farms and villages-a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists, and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist.