Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in December 2023

We may still be a couple of weeks away from the start of December, but Disney+ is getting a head start on the new month by revealing all of its December programming plans. Throughout the entire month, Disney+ will be adding to its library and releasing new originals for subscribers to check out. Disney+ is kicking things off in December with the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and likely final installment in Harrison Ford's iconic adventure franchise. After debuting in theaters over the summer, Dial of Destiny will hit Disney+ on December 1st. The two biggest titles arriving on Disney+ in December don't debut until later in the month. The highly anticipated TV adaptation of Percy Jackson, titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians, premieres with two episodes on December 20th. Two days later, on December 22nd, Disney+ will debut the first episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2. Every day through December 30th will see the arrival of another episode in the nine-episode season. You can check out the full list of Disney+ December arrivals below!

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety. Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

The three specials, "The Star Beast" (Nov. 25), "Wild Blue Yonder" (Dec. 2) and "The Giggle" (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his "Doctor Who" debut).

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special

Spanish celebrity Isabel Preysler welcomes us in the privacy of her home to show us how she celebrates one of the most memorable dates of the year: Christmas. With her staff's help, Isabel oversees even the most minute details and shares the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children.

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation. Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere

Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years, meet again as a youthful rich CEO and a piano instructor. K works with Suho on a collaborative project and invites Hyeonseo to join them. Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists and turns. Will history repeat itself?

December 8th The Mission Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else's property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won't get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

December 9th Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere

December 12th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4

Ex-lovers, Suho and Hyeonseo reunite under different circumstances. Will history repeat itself?

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy's journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he's destined to be. Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6

Ex-lovers, Suho and Hyeonseo reunite under different circumstances. Will history repeat itself? Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode

Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world's favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

December 23rd Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2

December 24th Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3

December 25th Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4

December 26th Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5

Percy is tasked with the quest to return Zeus' stolen Master Bolt, to stop a war between the gods. Choosing Annabeth and Grover as his quest mates, they set off to retrieve it from the Underworld. Enemies derail their journey before it's barely begun, and the three seek refuge from a stranger that could pose even more of a dangerous threat... Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6

December 27th Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes) Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes) Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3

December 28th Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7

December 29th Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8