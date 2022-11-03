Disney+ Holidays Streaming Guide 2022

'Tis the season to be streaming. Disney+ has announced its lineup of new series and specials streaming this holiday season, including The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Throughout November and December, the streamer will spread Christmas cheer with new specials featuring celebrities Kermit the Frog of The Muppets, Tituss Burgess, superstar a cappella group Pentatonix, renowned food stylist Donna Hay, RUN DMC's Rev Run, and more. For its third year, the "Happy Holidays" collection on Disney+ will feature the new titles alongside festive favorites like Home Alone, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Donna Hay Christmas: Now Streaming

Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to show-stopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

The Santa Clauses Streaming November 16th

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Best in Snow Streaming November 18th

"Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village and thrown into a spirited competition to show off their snow-carving skills. Spectacular snow sculptures, lively musical performances from DCappella, and special guest Kermit the Frog make this action-packed winter event fun for the entire family.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Streaming November 25th

On a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Streaming November 25th

RUN DMC's Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. On the night of the annual New Year's Eve Block Party, Maria-Clara's Mom and Pop aren't getting along and it's bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together. Will it be enough to rekindle their lost love before the clock strikes midnight?

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays Streaming December 2nd

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992)



Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Noelle (2019)

Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)



Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Prep & Landing (2009)



Where Is Nightmare Before Christmas Streaming?



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is streaming on Disney+ as part of its "Happy Holidays" collection, alongside "The Nightmare Before Christmas" episode of Prop Culture (Season 1, Episode 3).

