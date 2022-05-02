Disney+ Debuts Hollywood Stargirl Trailer With Grace VanderWaal and Uma Thurman

Grace VanderWaal is a Hollywood Stargirl in the first trailer for the all-new Disney+ Original movie. In the sequel to 2020's Stargirl, VanderWaal's acting debut, the Moonlight singer and America's Got Talent winner returns as free spirit Susan "Stargirl" Caraway opposite Judy Greer (Jurassic World, Ant-Man) and Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Batman & Robin). Featuring the original song "Figure It Out" written and performed by VanderWaal, Disney debuted the key art and Hollywood Stargirl trailer ahead of the film's June 3 streaming premiere exclusively on Disney+.

Per Disney's description: Hollywood Stargirl follows the kind and silver-voiced teenager's journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams, and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters.

They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl's neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

Along with the returning VanderWaal, Stargirl's Julia Hart returns to direct from the original script she wrote with Jordan Horowitz, based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli's best-selling book Stargirl. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner trilogy), Lee Stollman (All Together Now), and Horowitz (La La Land) are producers, with Kristin Hahn, Nathan Kelly, and Jerry Spinelli serving as executive producers.

Hollywood Stargirl is streaming June 3 on Disney+.

