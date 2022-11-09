Disney+ Reveals Idina Menzel Documentary Trailer

Disney+ released a trailer for Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage and the Tony winner's fans are over the moon. While chronicling a journey from Wicked to Frozen, the documentary takes fans inside. People Magazine managed to sit down with the singer to discuss why she opened herself up for the fans in this new project. Anne McCabe directs the documentary and had a knack for capturing the singer in her element. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," Menzel says in a statement. "This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward."

Here's how Disney describes the documentary: "Beloved Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of Rent and Wicked, as well as the voice of Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? filmmaker Anne McCabe captures Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream."

Could She Pop Up In Wicked?

With the movie coming soon, and chopped into two parts, the creative team had to explain some of their choices for the Wicked movie.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Jon Chu wrote in a statement. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Will you be watching the documentary? Let us know in the comments!