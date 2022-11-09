Disney+ Releases First Disenchanted Clip

"In Andalasia, the hardest part of life is finding your happily ever after," Giselle (Amy Adams) said Disney's Disenchanted trailer. "This world's very different." More than ten years after their storybook ending in 2007's Enchanted, Giselle and her husband Robert's (Patrick Dempsey) search for a fairy tale life brings them to the not-so-magical suburbs of sleepy Monroeville. But in the first clip from the Enchanted sequel, below, Giselle and Robert's "fixer-upper" home hosts a royal visit from a pair of fairy tale guests: Andalasia's King Robert (James Marsden) and Queen Nancy (Idina Menzel).

"Are you poor now?" asks the sing-songy and simple-minded King Edward of Giselle and Robert's humble "dwelling." Giselle explains their suburban home is "what they call a 'fixer-upper,'" to which the king responds, "Yes, once your peasants have dug out the moat and added a turret and a balcony from which you can sing bathed in the light of a forgiving moon. I see it now."

"For the longest time there was talk that we were going to do a sequel to Enchanted, but it never really came together. And so we all just kind of went on with our lives," Marsden told ET Canada about returning to the realm of Andalasia 15 years after the original Enchanted. "And then [director] Adam Shankman came on board, I did Hairspray with him, and he was like, 'I think we're doing this.' I said, 'I hope so!'"

"The timing worked out for everyone on board. I think the thing was, what's the story we're telling?" Marsden said. "What we explore in this is what happens after happily ever after, where does that go? It's got the same optimism of the first movie and all the joy and magic, but yeah, [we're] fifteen years later."

Disenchanted is streaming Friday, November 18th, only on Disney+. Subscribers can watch Disenchanted without any additional cost.

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden reprising their roles from the first movie.

What Is the Enchanted Sequel About?

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

