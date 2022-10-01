Wicked Star Idina Menzel Uses She-Hulk Filter For TikTok Performance





Wicked's Idina Menzel decided to perform one of her hits on TikTok with a little help from the She-Hulk filter. When Paige Piskin released that filter, they probably couldn't have dreamed it would get used this way. On the social media platform, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon posted the clip and fans of Wicked were more than pleased to see the star dive right into one of the numbers. Of course, the actress and Kristin Chenoweth made the roles of Elphaba and Glinda really sing. With a movie scheduled to release in the near future, Wicked fever is upon us again. (Halloween is in the air to boot!) While you're waiting for Jon M. Chu's crack at this awesome story, go ahead and watch Menzel do her thing in the clip down below!

Erviro actually spoke to Entertainment Weekly about approaching "Defying Gravity." It's a tough act to follow, but the natural approach might just be the best one.

"I've been listening to it, and I've sung it. I kind of just go with it naturally," Erivo said during press for Disney's Pinocchio. "There's the temptation to push and to do too much with it. I don't know that that's what my method will be. I think my method will be to communicate the meaning of the song as much as I can."

She had even more praise for Stephen Schwartz during that conversation. The song is "a piece about not being held back from the greatness that a person has within themselves and allowing themselves to soar beyond their own ideals or beyond their own possible wishes and to become as great as they're meant to be." Erviro continued, "That's what that song is ... And I think if I make that the root, whatever comes out of my mouth, hopefully, will communicate that. You might hear things that are very me, but you might also hear things he wrote already."

What's Going on With Wicked Now?

Chu actually told fans that they could expect the Wicked movie in two parts. It's going to take some extra time, but the creative team thinks it will be totally worth it!

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

