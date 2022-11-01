Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+

The official trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's live-action fairytale Enchanted, has been released. The Disney+ musical comedy reunites many of the original cast members of Enchanted, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. The first Disenchanted trailer made its debut at D23 Expo, along with a new poster. As the official trailer demonstrates, Disenchanted is full of wonderful music, the reuniting of old friends, and new memories being made. Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) are now married, though she longs for her old fairy tale life. A move to a suburbia town isn't the quick fix they're hoping for, and a dose of magic only complicates matters.

Adam Shankman is the director of Disenchanted, which features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Disenchanted makes its debut November 18th on Disney+, joining the list of original movies such as the new remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and Hocus Pocus 2, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy.

The description for Disenchanted reads, "It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, Disenchanted is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken.