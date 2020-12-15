Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in January 2021

Believe it or not, 2021 is just a couple of weeks away. The year that has felt like an entire decade is finally coming to an end, and people everywhere are already looking ahead to what 2021 may bring. This includes Disney's popular streaming service, which has an entire lineup of films and TV episodes set to arrive in January, giving folks new content to stream when the year begins. On Tuesday, Disney+ unveiled the full list of titles making their way to the service next month. The biggest new title coming to Disney+ is undoubtedly WandaVision, the first live-action TV series produced by Marvel Studios. The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to the small screen with a strange tale about the lives of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The series promises to be unlike anything else in the MCU to-date, and the first episode arrives on January 15th. A new episode will be released each and every Friday after that. Another title that TV fans will be excited to see arriving on Disney+ is Dinosaurs, the beloved hit series from The Jim Henson Company that aired on ABC in the early 1990s. All four seasons are set to debut on Disney+ on January 22nd. You can check out the full lineup of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in January below!

January 1 700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine Earth to Ned - 10 new episodes

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet. Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Justin discusses integrating music from Zach and Sammy's album, "A Firm Handshake," into the film. The choice is made to record the singing live on set to capture the raw emotion of the film, but the decision comes with challenges for production. Justin invites Sammy to contribute a song of her own for the final track in the film, and she looks for inspiration in her relationship with Zach.

January 8 Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot Extras - Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Justin discusses the process of navigating the emotion of the film and the challenge of ensuring the tone remains true to Zach’s story. Fin taps into a difficult personal struggle to reach Zach’s low point, and Justin shares how the classic film, That Thing You Do, mixed with the casting of Tom Everett Scott, inspired one of the most joyful moments in Clouds. Marvel Studios: Legends - Premiere

Marvel Studios: Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

January 15 Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns WandaVision - Series Premiere

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Extras - Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

As Justin and the crew prepare for Zach's final performance, they have difficulty finding a venue. A miracle, however, comes from the most unlikely place - Justin's daughter, Maiya. Jason Mraz, reflects on his connection with Zach's music and its impact on him and his work. When filming the final scene, Justin invites Zach's family and friends to be in the audience, and they all sing along in his honor.

January 22 Wild Uganda Pixar Popcorn - Premiere

Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun. WandaVision - New Episode

Justin brings in composer Brian Tyler to score the film. Brian looks to Zach for inspiration as he creates a theme that he feels Zach himself would've written. Brian composes a beautiful suite of music for Zach, feeling as though Zach is with him every stop of the way. Stefan Sonnenfeld, the colorist, details the process of creating a uniquely grounded and raw look for Clouds. When Covid-19 closes theaters, Justin decides to meet the audience where they are – in their living rooms.