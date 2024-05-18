Glen Powell's Parents Troll Him at Hit Man Premiere

Glen Powell is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actor started to make a name for himself when appearing in big projects like Scream Queens, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some, and Set It Up; but it was his role as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick that helped the actor rise to stardom. He recently made headlines for starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in the box office hit, Anyone But You, and he's about to have a big 2024. Not only is the actor reteaming with Everybody Wants Some director Richard Linklater for Hit Man, but he's also starring in the highly-anticipated Twisters, which is heading to theaters in July. However, there's one duo who's making sure Powell doesn't get too cocky about his fame: his parents.

Powell attended an Austin, Texas screening of Hit Man last night, and his parents were in attendance with a hilarious message. They hit the press line donning signs that read, "Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen" and "It's never gonna happen." The official Instagram account for Netflix shared a photo of Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr. on the red carpet for Hit Man, which you can check out below:

Glenn Powell Co-Wrote Hit Man:

Hit Man is based on the true story of a hitman who enters into a romantic entanglement with a potential client, (played by Andor's Adria Arjona), only to find out that the romance could be more dangerous than any job he's ever taken on.

In addition to starring in Hit Man, Powell co-wrote the film with Linklater. The script is based on the article in the Texas Monthly by writer Skip Hollandsworth (Bernie). The movie also co-stars Retta (Parks and Rec), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), Molly Bernard (The Blacklist), and more.

Powell's previous writing credits include the short film, J.A.W. from 2011. The upcoming TV show, Chad Powers, is currently in production and will see Powell starring in the project in addition to co-writing. It was also previously reported that Powell would be co-writing a Captain Planet movie.

Hit Man is scheduled to premiere in select theaters on May 24th before arriving on Netflix on June 7th. Twisters is heading to theaters on July 19th. Stay tuned for more updates about Powell's upcoming projects.