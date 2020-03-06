Disney+ Launching in UK With Films Unavailable in the U.S.

Disney+ is ready to launch in the United Kingdom, but those users will be getting some movies that are unavailable in the United States. Deadline is reporting that the UK launch is poised to have Disney+ staples like The Simpsons, Star Wars movies, and the Marvel films. The streaming service launches across the pond on March 24 with more than 500 films and 350 series. There are also plans for a slate of 26 Disney+ originals to be available then as well. The company is rolling out the red carpet for their entry into this territory and the movies that are not available in the U.S. might be the thing that raises the most eyeballs right now.

Right now the removed movies confirmed to be on the service from day one in the U.K. are: Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties. Other titles still missing from the service in America include Dr. Dolittle, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, and The Sandlot. Fans were very upset this holiday season when Home Alone and it’s sequel seemingly disappeared overnight. A Disney spokesperson later clarified that this was a case of rights issues and things would be rectified at a later date.

A Disney+ spokesperson told Gizmodo, “a small number of titles had left the platform over issues relating to legacy deals. However, all of those titles that have left will return to the service as soon as those licenses expire.”

Never fear though, 30 Marvel films are available on the platform. Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, and all of Iron Man’s adventures are right there for your binging entertainment. Star Wars’ offerings on the service are growing by the day as well. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming later, but the first eight movies are there. Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a bright spot for Disney+ and Star Wars: The Clone Wars has just begun it’s final season.

