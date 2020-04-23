Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Disney+ in May 2020

A new month is fast approaching, which means that there is a whole slate of new movies and TV shows making their way to Disney+. The exclusive Disney streaming service has been steadily growing since its launch back in November, and this period of home isolation and social distancing has only given it more attention. With families running out of new movies and shows to watch, the arrival additional titles in May will certainly be welcomed. May 4th is the annual celebration of Star Wars Day, and Disney+ has a couple of releases for fans to get excited about. The day will see the long-awaited series finale of Star Wars: Clone Wars, as well as the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series that explores everything that went into the making of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. There are also some exciting library titles coming to Disney+ next month. The sci-fi film John Carter will be making its way from Netflix to Disney+ on May 2nd. Wed Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox will begin streaming on the Disney streamer on May 22nd. Are you looking forward to new content next month? Take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in May!

May 1 Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds Be Our Chef - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"

In this "Lion King" inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that’s fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn’t want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don’t want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Shattered"

After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down. One Day at Disney - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Follow along as GMA Co-Anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America’s favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America’s day. Prop Culture - All 8 Episodes Available

Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films.

May 2 John Carter

May 4 Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Directing" (Series Premiere)

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - "Victory and Death" (Series Finale)

Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

May 8 Be Our Chef - "Anyone Can Cook"

In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired “Ratatouille” dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration. Disney Family Sundays - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars." One Day at Disney - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventures. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Legacy"

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ STAR WARS. Disney Insider - "Running Through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer's face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer's Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

May 15 Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Be Our Chef - "Worth Melting For"

In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa’s icy powers. The families visit Epcot’s Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold? Disney Family Sundays - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast." One Day at Disney - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Cast"

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian. It's a Bug's Life with Bill Farmer - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs" (Series Premiere)

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better. In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.