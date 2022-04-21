Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in May 2022

Believe it or not, we're already past the halfway point in April and May is just a couple of weeks away. For most, May represents the turning of the corner into late spring and early summer, the warmer months of the year. This year, May is also a massive month for Disney+ subscribers, as the streaming service is preparing a lineup filled with potential hits. This is especially true tor all Marvel and Star Wars fans out there. May will begin with the end of one of Marvel's most popular shows to-date. Moon Knight wraps up its six-episode run with a finale on May 4th, though it's unclear at this point if the series could be setting up more story in the future. Try out a Disney+ Subscription After kicking the month off with Marvel, Disney+ will be concluding May with Star Wars. May 27th will see the arrival of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the original series starring Ewan McGregor. This continuation of the prequel era is considered one of the most anticipated Star Wars titles in quite some time. You can check out the full list of Disney+ May arrivals below!

May 4 Life Below Zero (S18) Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life. Moon Knight – Finale

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. prevnext

May 11 Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2) Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere

Join the likes of Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke as they reveal how Marvel Studios' Moon Knight was painstakingly brought to life. Through insightful interviews with cast and crew, along with immersive footage from the set, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on this groundbreaking series. Additionally, The Making of Moon Knight incorporates a candid "roundtable discussion" with the series' directors. The Quest – Premiere

Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind "The Lord of the Rings," "The Amazing Race" and "Queer Eye," "The Quest" is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power. prevnext

May 13 Sneakerella – Premiere

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the "Cinderella" fairy tale. prevnext

May 18 Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5) prevnext

May 20 Shook Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere

A comeback 30 years in the making, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. A hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. prevnext