Disney+ Reveals Special Mother's Day-Themed Watchlist
Mother's Day is this weekend, but the usual tradition of brunch and extended family visits may need to be put on hold for a bit. With most everyone still hanging at home, this Mother's Day will probably need to be a little bit more low key. Staying in isn't the worst thing in the world, especially when there are some great movies and TV shows on Disney+ that are perfect to watch with any mom.
To celebrate Mother's Day, and show appreciation for all of the moms out there, Disney+ has released a special watchlist of content to binge on Sunday. From TV shows to animated adventures, there is plenty to binge when hanging around the house this Mother's Day.
The list contains a couple of popular Pixar movies, including Brave, which is really all about a young girl's bond with her mother. Also present on the list is The Incredibles. Though the movie is really about the whole family, there's a lot of focus on Elastigirl as a mother, who ends up rallying the kids to save their dad from Syndrome.
If your mom is more of a nature buff, there are plenty of great documentaries on the Mother's Day watchlist, including Born in China and Monkey Kingdom.
You can take a look at all of the Mother's Day-themed titles on Disney+ below!
Brave
"Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land. When her actions inadvertently unleash chaos in the kingdom, Merida must harness all of her skills to undo a beastly curse before it's too late...and discover the true meaning of bravery."
Diary of a Future President
"Elena Canero-Reed will one day become President of the United States, but for now, she's navigating her first year in the jungle that is middle school. As a sixth grader in Miami, Florida with her family by her side, Elena documents the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in her trusty diary."
Pocahontas
"Inspired by a real-life Native American legend, free spirited Pocahontas must 'listen with her heart' to help her choose which path to follow."
The Incredibles
"As Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, Bob and his wife Helen were among the world's greatest crime fighters. But fifteen years after their glory days, they have been forced to adopt civilian identities and live 'normal' lives with their three kids. Itching to get back into action, they get their chance when a mysterious communication summons Bob to a remote island."
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
"Cindy and Jim Green desperately want to start a family but can only dream about what their child would be like. When young Timothy shows up on their doorstep one stormy night, Cindy and Jim learn that sometimes the unexpected can bring some of life's greatest gifts."
Monkey Kingdom
"Life is an adventure for a young monkey and her son, living among ancient ruins in the jungle. But when her family is forced from their home, she must lead them to safety amidst strange new creatures and surroundings in this epic Disneynature film."
Born in China
"Follow the stories of three animal families: a doting panda bear mother guiding her growing baby; a young golden monkey who feels displaced by his infant sister; and a mother snow leopard raising two cubs in one of the harshest environments on Earth. Featuring stunning, never-before-seen imagery, the film navigates China's terrain from the frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest."
Girl Meets World
"Adventurous Riley and her bold best friend Maya traverse the twists and turns of teenage years at Manhattan's Adams Middle School where Riley's dad is their History teacher."
Kingdom of the White Wolf
"National Geographic explorer and photographer Ronan Donovan travels to the remote, majestic landscape of the high Arctic, in pursuit of the legendary white wolf. These wolves have rarely seen humans and are fearless and free, offering a chance to learn more about these mysterious predators and their close family bonds, and get closer to them than ever before."
