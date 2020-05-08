Disney+ Reveals Special Mother's Day-Themed Watchlist

Mother's Day is this weekend, but the usual tradition of brunch and extended family visits may need to be put on hold for a bit. With most everyone still hanging at home, this Mother's Day will probably need to be a little bit more low key. Staying in isn't the worst thing in the world, especially when there are some great movies and TV shows on Disney+ that are perfect to watch with any mom.

To celebrate Mother's Day, and show appreciation for all of the moms out there, Disney+ has released a special watchlist of content to binge on Sunday. From TV shows to animated adventures, there is plenty to binge when hanging around the house this Mother's Day.

The list contains a couple of popular Pixar movies, including Brave, which is really all about a young girl's bond with her mother. Also present on the list is The Incredibles. Though the movie is really about the whole family, there's a lot of focus on Elastigirl as a mother, who ends up rallying the kids to save their dad from Syndrome.

If your mom is more of a nature buff, there are plenty of great documentaries on the Mother's Day watchlist, including Born in China and Monkey Kingdom.

You can take a look at all of the Mother's Day-themed titles on Disney+ below!