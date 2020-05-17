Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney+ Release Dates Delayed

✖

Ever since it launched last fall, Disney+ has been a pretty comprehensive hub of all things tied to the House of Mouse. While there's a significant number of movies and TV shows for subscribers to check out on the service, a handful of notable titles haven't yet made their way over yet. Among these are some of Disney's 2018 blockbusters - Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. And according to some new updates, it might be a bit longer before those films arrive. The Disney+ landing page for Infinity War states that the film will now arrive on June 26th, two days earlier than originally planned. Similarly, Solo will be available on the service on July 10th, one day later than what had originally been announced. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be available on August 14th, a full two weeks after it was set to leave Netflix.

While this news is probably a slight bummer to Marvel and Star Wars fans, it's only a minor delay in any of the films hitting Disney+. It also will provide fans will more content tied to both of those epic franchises, something that is set to balloon in a major way with multiple original series on the streaming service. Disney+ already gave Star Wars fans The Mandalorian, with multiple other series currently in development.

Meanwhile, Marvel has a good half-dozen Disney+ series expected to debut in the next few years, including The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and more.

“The MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+, and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth," Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige said in a convention appearance last year. "It’s exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights.”

“I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it’s not at all the small screen, you know? It’s still the big screen, but streaming,” WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer echoed. “And so there’s still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it’s like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do.”

