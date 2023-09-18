Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2023
Loki, Goosebumps, and more coming to Disney+ in October.
October is still a couple of weeks away but Disney+ is already looking ahead to what the new month has in store. On Monday, Disney+ unveiled the complete list of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of October. There's quite a lot to look forward to, especially if you're a Marvel fan.
The biggest title hitting Disney+ in October is undoubtedly Loki, which finally returns to the screen for its highly anticipated second season. Like Ahsoka, new episodes of Loki will be released in the evening, rather than overnight. The premiere is set for October 5th at 9pm ET, with a new episode set for each week after that.
Disney+ is also releasing a couple of big titles for the Halloween Season. On Friday, October 13th, Disney+ will release the first five episodes of the new Goosebumps series (which will be available simultaneously on Hulu). After that initial batch, new episodes will release one at a time on a weekly basis. Last year's Marvel Studios Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, will be getting a full color re-release this year.
You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ October additions below!
October 3rd
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale
Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
October 4th
Haunted Mansion
Hailey's On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
October 5th
Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)
Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
October 6th
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat's Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod
October 10th
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 11th
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes)
4EVER – All Episodes Streaming
4EVER is the acting debut of CNCO's four members: Christopher Vélez ("Andy"), Richard Camacho ("Ian"), Zabdiel De Jesús ("Ciro"), and Erick Brian Colón ("Darío"), and it tells the story of four talented youngsters who undertake the challenging road towards recognition as a band in Miami's music scene. The musicians meet by chance during a fight in a restaurant. Soon they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar disappears and the four of them must recover it before its owner realizes that one of them had borrowed it without letting him know. To achieve this, these talented musicians will need to take over the Miami music scene and create a successful band. When personal differences and betrayals come to light, the search for a unique melody will become the common language that will keep them together.
October 12th
Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
October 13th
Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming
Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.
October 17th
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 19th
Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
October 20th
Werewolf by Night in Color
Goosebumps – Episode 6
October 24th
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 25th
Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari - All Episodes Streaming
Survival expert Hazen Audel treks through Africa's Great Rift Valley on an extreme expedition to see rare and magnificent wildlife out in the open.
October 26th
Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
October 27th
Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word "red" in their name. Determined to find her father, it's up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector's evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches.
Goosebumps – Episode 7
October 31st
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
