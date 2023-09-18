Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2023

October is still a couple of weeks away but Disney+ is already looking ahead to what the new month has in store. On Monday, Disney+ unveiled the complete list of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of October. There's quite a lot to look forward to, especially if you're a Marvel fan. The biggest title hitting Disney+ in October is undoubtedly Loki, which finally returns to the screen for its highly anticipated second season. Like Ahsoka, new episodes of Loki will be released in the evening, rather than overnight. The premiere is set for October 5th at 9pm ET, with a new episode set for each week after that. Disney+ is also releasing a couple of big titles for the Halloween Season. On Friday, October 13th, Disney+ will release the first five episodes of the new Goosebumps series (which will be available simultaneously on Hulu). After that initial batch, new episodes will release one at a time on a weekly basis. Last year's Marvel Studios Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, will be getting a full color re-release this year. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ October additions below!

October 3rd Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

October 4th Haunted Mansion

Hailey's On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

October 5th Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. prevnext

October 6th Bobi Wine: The People's President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat's Away

October 10th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 11th Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes) 4EVER – All Episodes Streaming

October 12th Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

October 13th Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

October 17th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 19th Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

October 20th Werewolf by Night in Color Goosebumps – Episode 6

October 20th Goosebumps – Episode 6

October 24th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 25th Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes) Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari - All Episodes Streaming

October 26th Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

October 27th Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere

The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father Red Guardian about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word "red" in their name. Determined to find her father, it's up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers to find the Collector's evil lair and free the prisoners from his evil clutches. Goosebumps – Episode 7

