Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in July 2020

July is just a couple of weeks away, and that means all of the popular streaming services are adding new content to their libraries for fans around the globe to binge. Disney+ is no exception to that rule, and July represents one of the streamer's biggest months yet in terms of new additions. From original movie premieres to beloved library titles finally making their way to the service, Disney+ has quite a lot on the way next month. The biggest and most anticipated title coming to Disney+ is undoubtedly the Hamilton movie. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original Hamilton cast filmed a full performance of the award-winning phenomenon for only cameras, before the show's members started to make their exits. That turned into an immersive feature film that shows the musical in its entirety, but from all around the stage. Hamilton was originally going to debut in theaters next year, but the changing of plans due to the coronavirus caused Disney to move that premiere up to July 3rd, and put the film directly on Disney+. Disney+ is also adding some films to its library that have been missing to this point. The Mighty Ducks and The Big Green are both arriving on July 3rd, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story on July 10th. You can take a look below at the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in July!

July 3 Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks Hamilton - Premiere

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Pixar in Real Life - "UP: Balloon Cart Away"

When Carl asks real New Yorkers to watch his balloon cart, they get an uplifting surprise. Disney Family Sundays - "Peter Pan Shadow Box Theater"

Who says you have to grow up? Not the Kurzawa family! They work with Amber on a craft inspired by Disney's "Peter Pan" that is designed to bring out the child in everyone. One Day at Disney - "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"

Zama Magudulela brings The Lion King to life through her role as ‘Rafiki’ for Madrid theatregoers every day. Magudulela considers it an honor to bring her African heritage to life for people abroad, and loves to share in the joy and excitement the audience feels during each and every performance. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 10 Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney Family Sundays - "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"

Ohana is the name of the game for Amber and the Green family in this craft inspired by Disney's "Lilo and Stitch." One Day at Disney - "Marc Smith: Story Artist"

Marc Smith, Director of Story, Frozen 2 at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shows how a drawing can become the key to a moving, emotional story. As he sketches characters, Smith emotionally engages with his work to create a bond between himself and the character. Marc blurs the line between fiction and reality, resulting in a lifelike portrayal on the screen. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 17 A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1) Disney Family Sundays - "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"

Amber will offer the Gubany family a picture perfect craft inspired by Disney’s "Moana" and its villainous crab, Tamatoa. One Day at Disney - "Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager"

As Principal Project Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, Mike Davie sees his projects grow out of the ground and into magical experiences for Park guests. From drawing sketches on the back of a napkin to overseeing construction, Mike executes each project, including Epcot World Showcase's new Ratatouille attraction, with determination and passion. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs" (Finale)

July 24 Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1) Disney Family Sundays - "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"

The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney's "The Jungle Book." One Day at Disney - "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"

