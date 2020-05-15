Disney+: Every New Movie and TV Show Coming in June 2020

A new month is just a couple of weeks away, which means that it's time for streaming services like Disney+ to add even more content for folks to watch. This June, Disney+ has quite a few new movies and TV shows on the way, including additional episodes of popular originals, as well as titles from the Mouse House's vast content library that will finally be available to stream on the service for the first time. This week, Disney+ announced the full list of titles making their way to the service in June, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to. The most talked-about of these titles will undoubtedly be Artemis Fowl, the live-action adaptation of the popular book that was sent to Disney+ in a surprising move earlier this year. When theaters were shut down due to COVID-19 and Disney was forced to reshuffle its theatrical releases, Artemis Fowl was dropped from the theatrical calendar and given a June 12th release date on Disney+. There are some older titles to look forward to next month as well. Tarzan is finally moving to Disney+ later in the month, alongside Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Also arriving in June is the first season of Schoolhouse Rock. You can take a look at the complete list of Disney+ June arrivals below.

June 5 Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World Be Our Chef - Season Finale "The Spectacular"

In The Spectacular Finale of “Be Our Chef” two of our families face-off in the final rematch! The families must draw inspiration from their favorite Disney film to create a spectacular treat that could be served in the Disney Parks. But they won’t be making just one - they will need to make 24! One family takes inspiration from “Beauty and the Beast” to create a colorful dessert. Another family creates a treat inspired by a suggestion from Genie in “Aladdin.” Mickey Mouse joins in the fun of the Garden Game to show the families how to flip pancakes. They’ll have to catch on quickly if they want to win the Magic Spoon and use the kitchen advantage. The Disney Cruise Line Vacation is on the line and these families will have to impress a lot of people to win the grand prize. They will be judged by some of Disney’s finest chefs - Chef Amanda, Chef Daniel, Chef Douglas, Chef Gregg, and Chef Jean-Marie. It all comes down to this. Who will be the very first winner of “Be Our Chef?”. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Visualization"

Much like the original trilogy, The Mandalorian drew influences from both Western and Samurai films. We delve deeper into those influences and discuss how emulating those genres inspired the show. Disney Family Sundays - "101 Dalmations: Onesie"

The Gubaney family and Amber take get to work on a "101 Dalmatians"-inspired project." One Day at Disney - "George Montano: Plasterer"

Disneyland Resort Plasterer George Montano provides a first-hand historical look into the construction of Disney Park’s top attractions. Having spent over 50 years at Disney, George continues his father’s legacy of creating and preserving a magical experience for Park guests of all ages. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

Bill meets dogs who rescue people in disasters. Then, he visits a dog who is the Mayor of his town. Disney Insider - "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

"Artemis Fowl" author, Eoin Colfer, takes "Disney Insider" on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot's Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

June 12 Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo Artemis Fowl - Exclusive Movie Premiere

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies. It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer - "The Surfing Corgi and Bee Dogs"

Bill hits the beach to meet a surfing Corgi. Then, he visits dogs whose noses help bees survive. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Score"

We meet Ludwig Göransson inside his studio where he details how The Mandalorian’s musical themes were written. We then journey to the scoring stage to witness the live orchestra recording session. Disney Family Sundays - "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

Amber and the Crownholm family create a game inspired by Winnie the Pooh and his friends. One Day at Disney - "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative"

Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio for Walt Disney Imagineering, helps create immersive Super Hero experiences in Disney parks and resorts around the world. From state-of-the-art attractions to groundbreaking character interactions, Scot strives to create once in a lifetime moments for parkgoers that allow these stories to reach audiences in new and thrilling ways.

June 19 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Finale "Connections"

Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs. Disney Family Sundays - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar’s "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University." One Day at Disney - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

Radio Disney’s Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today’s top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music’s next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today’s hottest tracks and interacting with listeners. Media Kit