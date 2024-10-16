Disney+: Everything Coming in November 2024

We may only be halfway through October, but Disney+ is already getting a jumpstart on the month ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released its monthly newsletter for November 2024, sharing with subscribers every movie, TV episode, and special that will be joining the lineup over the course of the next month.

The November slate for Disney+ is bookended by two major music documentaries. November 1st will see the premiere of Music By John Williams, which highlights the career of the greatest composer in movie history. The end of the month will bring the premiere of Beatles ’64. which features newly restored behind-the-scenes interviews from the music sensation. You can check out the full list of Disney+ November additions below!

November 1st

Music By John Williams – Premiere

His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history.

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

November 2nd

Endurance

November 5th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

November 6th

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

November 11th

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

November 12th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 13th

Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life

November 14th

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

November 15th

An Almost Christmas Story – Premiere

An Almost Christmas Story follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure as they journey back home to their parents.

November 18th

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

November 19th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 20th

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

November 22nd

Out of My Mind – Premiere

Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it.

November 25th

Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

November 26th

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 27th

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

November 29th

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

November 30th

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Beatles ‘64 – Premiere

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. This intimate film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage captured by David and Albert Maysles, restored in 4K. Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed, illuminate this singular cultural moment.