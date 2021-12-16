Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in January 2022

A new year is almost upon us, with 2022 set to kick off in just a couple of weeks. It’s hard to believe 2021 is already over. Fortunately, the coming year might have even more excitement than the current one. Well, at least when it comes to the world of entertainment. There are a ton of new movies and TV shows on the way for 2022, some of which are coming to streaming services like Disney+.

As far as Disney+ is concerned, the month of January will revolve around one of the most iconic bounty hunters of all time. The Book of Boba Fett, a series spun out of the events of The Mandalorian, premieres on Disney+ at the end of December. Most of the first season’s episodes will be released on Wednesdays throughout January.

Next month will also see the debut of a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, focused on the making of Hawkeye. Other originals in January include a new batch of The World According to Jeff Goldblum episodes and a new film in the Ice Age franchise.

You can check out the full lineup of January Disney+ additions below!

January 1

X-Men: First Class

January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12

Eternals

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Jeff Goldblum is back – and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics – including PUZZLES, BIRTHDAYS, BACKYARDS, TINY THINGS and MOTORCYCLES. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive, and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

January 26

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

January 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global “Ice Age” franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.