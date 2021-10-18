Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2021

November is going to be a pretty big month for Disney+, as the popular streaming service looks to begin its third year of existence. Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, showing incredible growth since then and becoming one of Netflix’s biggest competitors in the streaming landscape. To celebrate the launch anniversary, Disney is hosting another Disney+, which is set to be packed with new movie and TV offerings, but that’s just one day out of the entire month. There are new titles heading to Disney+ all throughout November.

On Monday afternoon, Disney+ revealed the full list of titles making their way the lineup in November 2021, and there are quite a few exciting debuts ahead. Early in the month, Disney+ will be adding popular films like X-Men: First Class and Jingle All the Way, solidifying its position as both a Marvel and holiday film hub.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously the biggest day for additions this month will be on Disney+ Day, November 12th. Recent blockbusters Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be added to Disney+ on that day, along with some new documentary specials, TV episodes, and the debut of the original holiday adventure Home Sweet Home Alone.

On November 24th, Marvel Studios will be releasing the first two episodes of its highly anticipated new TV series, Hawkeye.

You can check out the full list of upcoming Disney+ additions below!

November 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”

Lahela learns that she and Walter will be long-distance for the summer when he’s invited to join an Australian surf tour. She orders an expensive cake to make his 17th birthday memorable but nearly misses the party when Dr. Lee insists she transcribe his voice memos. That task becomes a lifesaver when Lahela recognizes Uncle John’s rare symptom and rushes him to the hospital. With this sudden reminder that time is precious, Lahela considers a summer medic position with Walter’s surf tour.

November 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

November 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”

Lahela accepts a medic job on Walter’s pro surf tour in Australia but Benny and Clara refuse to let their 16-year-old live with her boyfriend and leave her medical residency for the summer. As the Chief of Staff announcement nears, Lahela circumvents Clara’s authority, requesting a sabbatical, and Benny insists Uncle John should be discharged early for the family’s King Kamehameha Day potluck. Walter offers to skip his tour and Lahela musters the strength to do what’s right, even if it’s hard.

November 12 (Disney+ Day)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere

Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor Massimo.

Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O’ Clock music hall company, but her mother, Caterina, won’t accept that. Allegra’s life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and was starting her career in Eleven O’ Clock while she lived in Coco’s shadow. Cocó is Allegra’s grandmother. Will Allegra be able to change the past?

Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere

20th Century Studios’ “Home Sweet Home Alone” is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Special explores the Disney+ series of the MCU-past, present and future.

Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)

Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Olaf Presents” launches exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2021.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Jeff Goldblum is back – and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics. While meeting a new cast of fantastic characters, from passionate fans to experts unveiling life-changing new technology, Jeff discovers just how these topics have shaped the world we live in. Media Kit

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere

An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

November 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

November 25

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1”

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “They Shall Not Grow Old”), “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.

November 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “They Shall Not Grow Old”), “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.

November 27

The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “They Shall Not Grow Old”), “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.