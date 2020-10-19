Disney+: Every New Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2020

With just a couple of weeks until November arrives, Disney+ is looking ahead and helping folks get a head start on their streaming plans. Over the weekend, Disney announced all of the new TV episodes, movies, documentaries, and specials set to arrive on the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of November, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. This is especially true for all of the Star Wars fans out there with a subscription to the service. The highly-anticipated second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on October 30th, with a new episode being released each Friday after that. This means that every single Friday in November will deliver a brand new episode of The Mandalorian. Believe it or not, The Mandalorian isn't the only new Star Wars content coming to Disney+ next month. On November 17th. the new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will arrive, featuring characters from all three Star Wars trilogies. The special will kick off immediately after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There are also quite a few movies and shows coming to Disney next month that don't have anything to do with Star Wars. You can check out the full list below.

November 6 Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo The Mandalorian - "Chapter 10"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - "The Big Egg Switcheroo"

Big sisters reign supreme in Disney’s Animal Kingdom! On the savanna, teenage African elephant Nadirah is a great babysitter for her little sister, Stella, but her skittishness remains a major growing pain. Animal care experts Erin and Elizabeth must get creative to help Nadirah face her fear and cross a bridge that connects two parts of the elephant habitat. At The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, Harry, a rescued green sea turtle, must swim to a specific target for his leafy dinner -- a skill he needs in order to graduate to the main tank. At Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, Alika, a little colobus monkey with a penchant for creating chaos, becomes a big sister -- a first for the park! Meanwhile, endangered vultures Carri and Bones try to fill their nest, but when the lovebirds can’t agree on the best way to build a home, animal keeper Tricia steps in to assist. The Right Stuff - "VOSTOK"

JFK sends a science committee to Cape Canaveral to assess the validity of the space program. Glenn, burning from the results of the peer vote, drafts letters to politicians complaining that Shepard is morally unfit to be the first man in space. But matters of internal power plays and a skeptical president are soon dwarfed by news out of Russia that could be the nail in Project Mercury’s coffin. Weird But True - "Camping" (Season Finale)

Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers. One Day at Disney - “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

Leslie Evans creatively applies cutting-edge technology to bring Disney theme park stories to life. A life-long Walt Disney World fan, Leslie has always been fascinated by the intersection of creativity and engineering. She uses her diverse background in both Industrial Design and Materials Science Engineering to invent new and innovative guest experiences for Disney parks around the globe. prevnext

November 13 Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword The Mandalorian - "Chapter 11"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - "Baby Gorilla Grace" (Season Finale)

Flash, a mature, whitespotted bamboo shark with a plucky streak, bites off more than she can chew and winds up in the emergency room under the care of Dr. Deidre when she swallows an item that’s not on the menu. Meanwhile, baby Grace, a western lowland gorilla, reaches new heights as animal keeper Courtney works with child-development experts to test her motor coordination. At Kilimanjaro Safaris, Gus the hippo makes a ‘frenemy’ out of an older hippo at the river playground; and on the savanna, Dugan, a southern white rhino, learns that love hurts when the female rhinos greet him a bit too enthusiastically. Inside Pixar (Premiere)

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. The Right Stuff - "Ziggurat"

On the Eve of the flight, Louise learns of Shepard’s affair in Tijuana. Trudy watches Gordo crack a joke about women astronauts on television. Glenn awaits the humiliating moment when the world will finally learn he won’t be first. Tensions reach a breaking point when Shepard and Glenn are forced together in a pressure cooker of weather delays, marital discord, and a circus of reporters. One Day at Disney - “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

A train lover all his life, Steam Train Engineer Mark Gonzales fulfills his dream of working at Disneyland Resort. To Mark, it’s more than just a train ride, and he strives to create memorable moments for guests as he transports them around the parks on one of Walt’s favorite attractions. prevnext

November 17 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can. prevnext

November 18 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere)

"Supermarket Scramble" & "Cheesewranglers" prevnext

November 20 Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue Marvel's 616 (Premiere)

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world- spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more. The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)

“The Real Right Stuff” tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series “The Right Stuff” which will premiere its season finale on the same day. The Mandalorian - "Chapter 12"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Right Stuff - "Flight" (Finale)

After Shepard’s dramatic voyage to space, he feels underwhelmed and restless. Heeding Glenn’s advice, Shepard attempts to quell his ambition with gratitude for his wife and children. While Shepard’s marriage somehow remains intact, Gordo and Trudy’s may never recover. Meanwhile, when JFK publicly issues a challenge for NASA to send a man to the moon, Glenn’s drive to top Shepard is reignited. One Day at Disney (Season Finale)

Revisit One Day at Disney’s compelling and inspiring cast members in the Season Finale. From the heart of the Disney parks to the streets of Madrid, take a look back at the memorable moments and the people who make them possible as we go behind-the-scenes to experience Disney magic like never before. prevnext