Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in November 2023

As Spooky Season begins to wind down, and people look ahead to holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Disney+ is preparing to release a whole wave of new releases for subscribers to get excited about. On Tuesday, Disney+ unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of November. Disney+ will be kicking the Holiday season into high gear next month, with the arrival of multiple Christmas and holiday titles. Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen, will have a two-episode premiere on November 8th, followed by a new episode each week after that. The Disney+ original Dashing Through the Snow premieres on November 17th, while the Disney movie The Naughty Nine arrives on November 23rd. A couple of October shows will continue into November as well. Loki will have a couple more episodes left to be released next month, with the Season 2 finale set to be released on November 9th. The season finale of Goosebumps will debut on November 17th. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ November arrivals below!

November 1st Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes) Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

November 2nd Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

November 3rd Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

"Carol Danvers"

Captain Marvel landed in the MCU with her own film, and was established as one of the most powerful heroes yet unveiled. Originally a pilot named Carol Danvers, the Captain gained her power when exposed to energy from the Tesseract. LEGENDS retraces Captain Marvel's journey, as she discovers her truth, repels an alien invasion, and finally stands with the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

"Kamala Khan"

Kamala Khan might be a teenager struggling with your average coming-of-age issues, but she also has to cope with a set of bizarre powers derived from an ancient artifact inherited from her estranged grandmother. LEGENDS unpacks Kamala's surprising journey, as she goes from a young woman who dreams about hanging with the Avengers, to a fledgling superhero who might actually get the chance one day.

"Monica Rambeau"

As a child, she called Captain Marvel "Auntie Carol" and helped the burgeoning hero pick out her uniform's trademark colors. As an adult, Monica Rambeau became an agent of S.W.O.R.D. -- and for a time, she was trapped inside a powerful HEX conjured by Wanda Maximoff. But Rambeau's traumatic brush with Maximoff's magic altered the agent on a cellular level, and imbued her with powers of her own. Goosebumps – Episode 8

November 7th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

November 8th Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes) Daddies on Request (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

It has been a year since California reunited with her mother following the arrests of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. Itzel returned to CDMX, gave testimony, and then embarked on a trip with her daughter throughout Mexico in the ice cream van to get to know each other again. As the crooks' trial approaches, Itzel and California return to CDMX to see Morgan, Diego, and Miguel, who have also changed. They all have their day jobs, but at night they come together to keep the band's dream alive. The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation. prevnext

November 9th Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

November 10th Goosebumps – Episode 9

November 14th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

November 15th The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes) The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3

November 17th Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick. Goosebumps – Season One Finale

November 21st Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

November 22nd Hailey's on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes) The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4

November 23rd The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie

November 28th Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

