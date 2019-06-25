Olivia Cooke and Lakeith Stanfield up for Roles in New Disney+ Fairytale Project From To All the Boys Director

We’re still months away from the official launch of Disney+, but it looks like the streaming service is building out its original movies in a unique way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before director Susan Johnson has been brought on to helm a currently-untitled fantasy script for Disney+. Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) and Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) are in early talks to star.

Plot details surrounding the fantasy film are currently unknown, but the script hails from Black List writer Cat Basko. The project will be produced by Mad chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson.

Stanfield is also known for his roles in Sorry to Bother You, Death Note, Get Out, and Rian Johnson’s upcoming Knives Out. Cooke’s filmography also includes Bates Motel, Ouija, and Life Itself.

This is just the latest original film to be headed to Disney+’s catalogue, including Stargirl, Timmy Failure, Togo, Magic Camp, Noelle, The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Disney+ – which will also include several highly-anticipated television miniseries based on the MCU and Star Wars – is expected to make quite an impact on the streaming service when it debuts this fall.

“They’re remarkable storytellers.” Netflix exec Ted Sarandos said in a recent interview. “[Disney CEO Bob Iger] has put together an amazing business. They’re in new space, but they’ve been in new spaces a lot of times.”

“The thing that’s interesting about all these upcoming services, as well as the services that are in the market today, is that mostly they have none of the same programming,” Sarandos added. “Nothing that’s on Disney+ is going to be on Netflix and nothing that’s on Netflix is going to be on the [Comcast and WarnerMedia services]. They’re going to be very unique. … I think it’s very likely that [users will] add things.”

