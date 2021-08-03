Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

✖

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Released in 2010, Gulliver's Travels is a reimagining of the classic 1726 novel of the same name by Jonathan Swift and sees Black star as Lemuel Gulliver, a man manages to convince journalist Darcy Silverman (Amanda Peet) that he's a travel writer and ends up being sent to the Bermuda Triangle but instead ends up on the island of Liliput where he's soon confronted by the island's tiny inhabitants. The film also stars Emily Blunt as the Liliputian princess Mary. Blunt's latest film, Jungle Cruise, recently debuted on Disney+.

According to What's On Disney+, Gulliver's Travels being removed from Disney+ is a temporary move. The film was a 20th Century Studios film and was likely included in various pre-existing contracts and arrangements made by Fox prior to Disney's acquisition. Once those obligations are met, the film will likely return to Disney+.

For now, fans hoping to catch Gulliver's Travels on streaming do have a few options. The film is currently available on Hulu in the United States and is also still available on Disney+ in other countries. The film is also available to rent on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

As for Disney+ in the United States, while the streamer doesn't announce what films and television shows are leaving each month, they do put out a list of what's coming to the platform. In August, that list includes quite a few offerings including the premiere of Marvel's What If...? on August 11th and Mrs. Doubtfire on August 6th. You can check out a full list of the programming coming to not only Disney+ but to Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Paramount+, and Peacock for yourself here.

Are you disappointed that Gulliver's Travels has left Disney+ for now? What is your favorite Jack Black film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic