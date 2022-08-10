Disney+ Crosses 150 Million Subscribers

As the months and years go by, Disney+ continues to grow at an incredible rate. The Disney-owned streaming service was expected to add around 10 million new subscribers during the third fiscal quarter, but Disney+ soared far beyond those goals. Ahead of Wednesday's quarterly earnings call, Disney announced that Disney+ had added 14.4 million subscribers over the last quarter, allowing the service to pass a major subscriber milestone.

With this new batch of signups, Disney+ has now crossed 150 million subscribers, bringing the service's overall total to 152.1 million around the globe. The growth in the third quarter nearly doubled from the second quarter, when Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers.

There are some big changes coming to Disney+ in the near future, and it will be interesting to see how those plans will affect the streamer's continued growth. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that it would be officially adding its ad-supported tier in December. Unfortunately, that new tier will cost the same as the current, ad-free version of Disney+, as the standard edition of the streamer is getting a price increase.

Beginning in December, the ad-supported tier of Disney+ will launch and cost $7.99 per month. That edition of the streaming service won't have an annual option. The standard, ad-free version of Disney+ is going up by $3 per month. The price of Disney+ is going up to $10.99 for a monthly subscription, and $109.99 for an annual subscription. That annual subscription price is increasing by $40 each year.

"With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "We will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience."

