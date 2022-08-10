Disney+ Getting Huge Price Increase at the End of 2022

The Walt Disney Company has rolled out some major announcements today, confirming that their ad-supported tier on Disney+ will arrive this December. With the arrival of the new plan, named Disney+ Basic, they've also confirmed that the version without ads will be known as Disney+ Premium, and it will come with an increase in price. According to the company, the Disney+ Basic tier (including ads) will run $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription and the Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually, an increase of three dollars a month for monthly subscribers and $40 for annual subscribers (and a leap of 37% for both).

"With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "We will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience."

The increase by several dollars for the Disney+ subscription marks the biggest jump in price for the streaming service since it began. At launch, Disney+ cost $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year. Disney+ prices went up by a dollar per month and $10 per year in the first part of 2021, and will now go up in a big way at the end of 2022.

When Disney first announced that an ad-supported tier for Disney+ would be launched it came from the line of thought that it would expand their subscriber numbers in a big way. In a previous statement, Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said: " "Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers." However by raising hte price for the version of Disney+ with ads, is this really Disney offering a subscription "at a lower price point"?

The increase in price for Disney+ isn't the only streaming service from The Walt Disney Company getting an increase, with both Hulu and ESPN+ also increasing prices this year. As a result of all three of the prices on their streaming services going up, the Disney Bundle, which offers access to all three, is also getting an increase.

Starting in December, the Basic Disney bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+ and Hulu will run $9.99 per month, the Basic bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost $12.99 per month. Current subscribers to The Disney Bundle can maintain their "Legacy" bundle, featuring Disney+ (no ads tier), and both Hulu and ESPN+ with ads, for $14.99 per month. The new Premium Disney Bundle, featuring ad-free tiers on Disney+ and Hulu, and the ad-supported tier of ESPN+ will cost $19.99 per month.

Will the increase in price for Disney+ make you reconsider your subscription? Will you switch to the tier that includes ads at the same price you're already paying? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.

