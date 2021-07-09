Summer of Disney+ Trailers Shows Off Plenty of New Streaming Titles

The summer has arrived and Disney+ is gearing up to keep subscribers everywhere entertained with loads of new movies and TV to enjoy. From classic movies arriving on the streamer for the first time, to brand new blockbusters making their debut, Disney+ has a little bit of everything coming our way over the next couple of months. On Thursday morning, the streaming service showed off the power of its upcoming lineup with a new trailer called "Summer of Disney+."

This new trailer shows off a bunch of the titles making their way to Disney+ in June and July. This includes the highly-anticipated Loki TV series, as well as Marvel's Black Widow, which will be released in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access program. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Throughout the trailer, you'll see glimpses of current and upcoming Disney+ original TV shows. This includes High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Turner & Hooch, Big Shot, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Monsters at Work. There are also glimpses of Disney+ original movies Luca and Wolfgang.

This ad also mentions Raya and the Last Dragon, which is finally being made available for free on Disney+ this month after beginning as part of the Premier Access program. Us Again, the short film that accompanied Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters, will also be making its way to Disney+.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this trailer is the confirmation that some wildly popular films from years past are being added to the Disney+ lineup this summer. Movies like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, Eragon, The Pacifier, We Bought a Zoo, Garfield: The Movie, Aquamarine, and Ice Age 2: The Meltdown.

Black Widow will follow in the footsteps of Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon, being made available to purchase on Disney+ the same day it is released in theaters. Jungle Cruise, which comes out at the end of the July, will follow the same process.

Are you looking forward to everything Disney+ has in store this summer? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

