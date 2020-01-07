Disney+ Already Being Valued at $100 Billion by Investors

Not even two months after Disney+ was released to the masses, Wall Street analysts suggest the platform is worth a pretty penny to The Walt Disney Company. In a new report from CNBC Monday, Barclays — the massive London-based bank — says Disney+ is worth well over $100 billion to the entertainment company. Drilling down even further, the bank says the value of Disney+ currently sits around $108 billion, just about 69 percent of Netflix’s current worth. The latter didn’t start streaming until 2007, some eight years after it started as a mail-order physical media company.

The news didn’t have a major impact on Disney stock as it stayed relatively even throughout the day Monday. As of this writing, $DIS is down half a point in after-hours trading. Since Disney+ was launched in mid-November, the Disney stock has grown 6 percent and at least 30 percent from this point last year.

Regardless, the news is most-certainly a welcome sign to Bob Iger and his team as the OTT market grows increasingly competitive. In comparison, Hulu was valued at $15 billion last April. When News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch put in a bid on HBO in 2014, it’s reported he valued HBO at $20 billion as a standalone service.

Earlier this month, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan estimated the service will reach upwards of 25 million users by the end of March. Disney still has a long-haul ahead of itself in the SVOD world as it faces the titans that been cementing themselves as powerhouses for years. As per Netflix’s last quarterly earnings call, the company has north of 158 million users. Hulu, on the other hand, has reportedly been hovering around the 28 million mark for the last year.

