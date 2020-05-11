Disney+ Reveals Watch Lists Inspired by Disney World Parks

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been closed to the public since March in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking a trip to either of the Happiest Places on Earth isn't allowed right now, but Disney fans are spending their days streaming the Mouse House's most popular movies and TV shows on the Disney+ service. That said, if you're especially missing the parks at this point, or you had to cancel your trip to Orlando this spring, Disney+ has come up with an alternative.

On Monday, Disney+ revealed four custom watch lists, modeled after the four separate parks that make up Orlando's Walt Disney World. These lists take the characters and properties contained in, and inspired by, the four different parks, allowing fans to watch the content closest to their hearts.

These lists are modeled after Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Epcot. For example, the Hollywood Studios list is filled with content from franchises featured in the park, such as Toy Story, Star Wars, and Cars. Magic Kingdom features everything from Aladdin to Pirates of the Caribbean, to Monsters, Inc.

Needing some Disney World-inspired content to watch this week? Check out all of the new watch lists below!