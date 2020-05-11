Disney+ Reveals Watch Lists Inspired by Disney World Parks
Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been closed to the public since March in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking a trip to either of the Happiest Places on Earth isn't allowed right now, but Disney fans are spending their days streaming the Mouse House's most popular movies and TV shows on the Disney+ service. That said, if you're especially missing the parks at this point, or you had to cancel your trip to Orlando this spring, Disney+ has come up with an alternative.
On Monday, Disney+ revealed four custom watch lists, modeled after the four separate parks that make up Orlando's Walt Disney World. These lists take the characters and properties contained in, and inspired by, the four different parks, allowing fans to watch the content closest to their hearts.
These lists are modeled after Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Epcot. For example, the Hollywood Studios list is filled with content from franchises featured in the park, such as Toy Story, Star Wars, and Cars. Magic Kingdom features everything from Aladdin to Pirates of the Caribbean, to Monsters, Inc.
Needing some Disney World-inspired content to watch this week? Check out all of the new watch lists below!
Magic Kingdom
Aladdin
Apollo: Missions to the Moon (National Geographic)
Alice in Wonderland
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Cinderella
Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
Dumbo
Fairy Tale Weddings
The Little Mermaid
Maleficent
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Monsters, Inc.
Peter Pan
Pinocchio
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
Tinker Bell
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Cars
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
Disney Insider
Encore!
Forky Asks a Question
Hannah Montana
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The Incredibles
Lamp Life
The Mandalorian
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Miles from Tomorrowland
Muppet Babies
The Muppet Movie
One Day At Disney
Pixar in Real Life
Pixar: Spark Shorts
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Toy Story 4
Disney's Animal Kingdom
African Cats (Disneynature)
Avatar
Bambi
Bizarre Dinosaurs (National Geographic)
Chimpanzee (Disneynature)
Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (Disneynature)
DuckTales
Dr. Doolittle 2
Elephant
The Good Dinosaur
Into the Okavango (National Geographic)
Jane Goodall: The Hope (National Geographic)
The Jungle Book
The Lion King
Monkey Kingdom (Disneynature)
Swiss Family Robinson
Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
Unlikely Animal Friends (National Geographic)
Epcot
Coco
Finding Nemo
Frozen II
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
The Imagineering Story
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission to the Sun (National Geographic)
Ratatouille
Rocket & Groot
Roving Mars
Sacred Planet
Saving Mr. Banks
Science Fair
Sea of Hope (National Geographic)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.