Disney+ Quietly Releases Marvel's Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios has been having a really decent year after releasing three major projects in theaters and on Disney+: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Secret Invasion. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released back in February and kicked off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also introduces us to the villain of The Multiverse Saga, Kang the Conqueror, who's played by acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors. Majors has had a bit of controversy lately, as he was recently arrested for an alleged altercation with his previous girlfriend. The studio usually pulls out all the stops for their Marvel Studios' Assembled the Making of series, and now they have opted to release the one for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania quietly, probably due to the ongoing controversy. Earlier today, Marvel Studios revealed that Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has arrived on Disney+.

Experience the making of Quantumania 🐜 Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aUaRzJLUds — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 19, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director on Scott Lang's Journey

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed previously spoke with ComicBook.com about Ant-Man's evolution in the MCU and their nine year plan for the Quantum Realm.

"It's crazy when you think back to the first movie and, at that point, I think our biggest concern was, 'Can an audience take a character named Ant-Man who shrinks and talks to ants seriously?' And, 'Will they accept Paul Rudd as a superhero?'" Reed recently revealed. "Those were the issues back then. And I feel like we accomplished that. But we did set in motion this idea of the Quantum Realm. We introduced that, and it was Adam McKay and Paul Rudd, in their rewrite of the script, that introduced that notion. I, of course, knew it from the comics as the Microverse, and I loved that idea. So we ran with it."

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Marvel Studios' Assembled the Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are exclusively streaming on Disney+ and the latter is also available on Blu Ray, DVD and Digital Download. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn it!

