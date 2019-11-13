Disney Stock Rises Despite Disney+ Launch Day Issues

Despite some missteps with the availability of Disney+ during its launch, Disney stock prices remained steady through the end of the trading day. Opening the day with shares trading for $138.03 per share, the House of Mouse closed the day up 1.5 points, up to $138.58. A healthy year for the company continues on pace, up nearly 20 percent over this time last year. The surge in pricing is likely the market’s response to Disney’s commitment to the world of streaming video, something that’s been the focus of the company for the better part of two years.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company‘s hallmark,” Iger said in a statement earlier this year. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

In the light of crashing apps and absurd wait times, Disney offered a statement saying the new SVOD platform had exceeded its highest expectations, resulting in widespread issues. “The demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company stated in a tweet. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

Earlier this month, one Disney spokesperson confirmed with us they had launched the Netherlands beta test in hopes of avoiding any major problems on launch. “Testing is a critical component of a successful product launch,” the spokesperson told us. “So ahead of its global launch on November 12th, on September 12th, Disney+ launched in beta in the Netherlands to ready the technology for consumer usage at scale ahead of the November 12th launch.”

