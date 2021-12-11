Disney’s Strange World: New Animated Film Announced for Thanksgiving 2022

Disney announced it’s next big animated feature this week with Strange World. November 23rd 2022 will see the release of the highly anticipated film. Bringing back Raya and the Last Dragon director Don Hall to team with Qui Nguyen on this new journey has the company excited. On social media, it tweeted out the pulpy wild adventure for all of the fans. The Clades are a family that made their name by exploring dangerous locales. However, when the latest expedition becomes a treacherous situation, they will have to work together to come out unscathed. These sorts of grandiose vistas and wonderful colors are nothing new for Disney Animation Studios. But, fans are still eager to see what Hall and Nguyen can do with this take on things again.

The company tweeted out, “FIRST LOOK: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World,” journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await. Directed by Don Hall, co-directed & written by Qui Nguyen, & produced by Roy Conli, Strange World arrives November 23, 2022.”

FIRST LOOK: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World,” journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await. Directed by Don Hall, co-directed & written by Qui Nguyen, & produced by Roy Conli, Strange World arrives November 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/3r2Q5pCWfQ — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 9, 2021

“I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up,” he said. “They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.”

Disney has been really pleased with the performance of Hall’s previous work on Raya with Carlos Lopez Estrada. They’ve thrown their full support behind their vision there and will do it again on Strange World.

“As filmmakers, Don and Carlos bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee mentioned last year. “They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui and Adele, and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home.”

