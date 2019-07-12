Disney’s The Lion King Soundtrack Available to Stream for Free

Disney has made the soundtrack from the Jon Favreau-directed The Lion King available for free listening online via its official DisneyMusicVEVO YouTube channel.

Star Beyoncé, who contributes to the soundtrack as well as loans her voice to adult Nala, previously debuted all-new song “Spirit” on July 9. The hit single is included both on the film soundtrack, now available, and is part of Beyoncé-curated album The Lion King: The Gift, out July 19.

“It doesn’t replace anything. We have all the original songs, but there’s a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who’s part of it with Hans Zimmer,” Favreau told Fandango of the new song.

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production.”

Zimmer, who scored the 1994 original, returns alongside Elton John. The superstar performer again teams with lyricist Tim Rice for another new track, “Never Too Late,” after performing such hits as “The Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” 25 years ago.

Updated versions of the original’s music are performed by The Lion King‘s cast, including stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver. The full tracklist follows:

1. “Circle of Life”/”Nants’ Ingonyama” – Performed by Lindiwe Mkhize; African vocals performed by Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer; produced by Hans Zimmer; vocals produced by Stephen Lipson

2. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer

3. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer

4. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

5. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer

6. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming

7. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer

8. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer

9. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer

11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss and Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams

12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams; co-produced by Stephen Lipson

13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer

14. “Spirit” — Beyoncé

15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer

16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer

17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Greg Kurstin; additional production by Elton John and Matt Still

18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M; written by Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Lebohang Morake; produced by Lebo M and Mark Mancina

19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; African vocal and choir arrangements created and produced by Lebo M; written by Solomon Linda; produced by Pharrell Williams

The Lion King opens July 19. Read first reactions from critics here.