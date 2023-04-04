Disney's Live-Action The Little Mermaid New Look Released

The Little Mermaid just gave fans a brand new look for what's going on with the live-action remake. Disney's trailer for the film did absolute gangbusters when it came to views. Entertainment Weekly has some new images of Ariel and Price Eric for fans to feast their eyes on. It feels like Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King have been attached at the hip duing the production of The Little Mermaid. Inside the images we see director Rob Marshall up to his waist in water pulling it all together. Melissa McCarthy's Ursula comes into clearer view in these pictures as well. Check out all the fun to come down below!

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually spoke Bailey about her trip beneath the waves at D23. Such a beloved Disney story requires a delicate hand. But, she assures us that the team is ready for that challenge.

(Photo: Disney/Entertainment Weekly)

"Well, this movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl. I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, "I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best." I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it," Bailey told us.

