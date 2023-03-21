The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Teases a "More Nuanced" Version of Ariel

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey says that the movie's version of Ariel is "more nuanced" than the animated princess was. Edition Magazine talked to the Disney star about her upcoming live-action blockbuster. The trailer for The Little Mermaid set records for the company as a ton of viewers young and old want to see what the movie has in store. For Bailey, she's heard the criticisms of Ariel's arc from the animated classic. However, the actress argues that the writing team has taken those comments into account preparing her version of the beloved Disney princess. The result is a character that might surprise some longtime critics of the sexist undertones of the first film. Check out what she had to say here.

"I'm really excited for my version of the film because we've definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy," she offered. "It's way bigger than that. It's about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants… As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I'm glad that Disney is updating some of those themes."

The Little Mermaid Star Shares Lessons From Filming

The Little Mermaid star actually spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis at D23 about how they were approaching such a beloved Disney story. In her response, she offered what her experience revising this classic tale taught her about herself.

"Well, this movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl. I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, "I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best." I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it," Bailey explained.

Here's how Disney describes the live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

